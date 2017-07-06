Hamza directs best water disposal arrangements during monsoon

Staff Reporter

PML-N central leader MNA Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday directed departments concerned to ensure timely disposal of water and protective arrangements during monsoon and make a comprehensive planning.

Presiding over a meeting in connection with monsoon arrangements, he said short and long term planning should be made for coping with emergent situation during rains. He added that an awareness campaign should be launched through the media against throwing polythene bags and garbage in nullahs and drains.

He said drainage of water, installation of 45 tube-wells should also be completed in time in the city for providing water to the masses.

He expressed satisfaction over drainage of water in minimum time during recent rains and said that new chocking points should be identified.

Hamza Shahbaz said civic agencies should make equal arrangements in all areas of the city and timely steps should be taken for supply and drainage of water in the walled city along with new localities.

He said the Punjab government was providing all required funds and facilities to WASA and other agencies and now it was their responsibility to give results.

The meeting was informed that no difficulty was faced in the city regarding drainage of water during pre-monsoon rains.