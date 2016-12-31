Hamida seeks NGOs support for development

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

Punjab Minister for Women Development Hamida Waheed has said NGOs role in development of the society is praise worthy. She was addressing an inauguration ceremony of newly formed NGO with the name of Public Development Foundation. Mother of the minister Fatima Waheed was the chief guest on function.

The ceremony was attended by District Administration Officers and notables of the city including newly elected Chairman Municipal Committee Mandi Bahauddin Haji Nasir. The minister further said the government alone could not resolve social problems of the people.

In the field of welfare, NGOs cooperation is needed for ameliorating lot of the downtrodden. She assured the head of the NGO her full cooperation and support in running the welfare organization to achieve its objectives.