Hameeda opens Daycare Centre

Staff Reporter

Under a Phased-Programme, a number of daycare centres are being setup across the province for working women.

Provincial minister for women development Hameeda said this while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Daycare Center at Ghulab Devi Chest Hospital Ferozepur Road.

CEO Dr Hamid Hassan, MD Professor Dr Abdul Rehman, Director WDD Muhammad Tahir, doctors, nurses and others were also present.

Waheeduddin said the government has taken a number of steps for women empowerment. She said “our women are contributing a lot to the national development of the country. Pakistan is making commendable progress with the active participation of women. The government has increased women job quota from 5% to 15% to encourage the women to play their due role in the national progress and prosperity.