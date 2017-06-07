Hamdard School observes Youm-i-Babul Islam

The Hamdard Public School Karachi, observed the Youm-i-Babul Islam at its premises here on Tuesday. The day is observed on 10th of Ramzan to commemorate the advent of Islam in the sub-continent and the establishment of Muslim rule by Muhammad Bin Qasim in modern Pakistan in 712 A.D.

A function in this connection was held at the Hamdard Public School comprised speeches, screening of a documentary on the conquest of Sindh in 712 A.D., and dua-i-Said to celebrate the Youm-i-Babul-Islam – 10th of Ramazan and to pay tributes to the great warrior and the young Muslim commander, Muhammad bin Qasim who conquered the Sindh at the age of 17 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Shaista Anwar Zaidi, Principal of the School, highlighted the importance of Youm-i-Babul-Islam and the route of Muhammad bin Qasim’s army.

Madinat al-Hikmah- the campus of the Hamdard Public School, was exactly the place where bin Qasim’s army set up its first camp when they entered into Sindh to take over this land and to spread the light of Islam here, as many historians agreed with this historical fact, she added.

She discussed in detail the arrival and later years of the great conqueror of Sindh, Muhammad bin Qasim, his administrative ability, equal treatment and fairness with his subjects irrespective of their religion and social status and also the political, religious and social impacts of his expedition on sub-continent.—APP

Related