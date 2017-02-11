Hamdard Laboratories gets new CEO

Karachi

The Chairperson of Hamdard Laboratories Sadia Rashid has appointed Usama Qureshi as the new Managing Director and CEO of Hamdard Laboratories with effect from February 1, 2017. Usama Qureshi possesses over 16 years of professional experience in general management, operations, finance, strategic planning and marketing. He served on various senior managerial roles and was part of the turnaround team in two leading energy sector organizations (K-Electric and Pakistan State Oil).

Qureshi is also an active member of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and served as Chairman Standing Committee on Energy, Vice Chairman of Pak-UAE Business Council, and Chairman of Pakistan-Bahrain Business Council. Qureshi is the Co-Founder and Non-Executive Director of Oasis Energy, registered in DIFC, Dubai. Qureshi has professional expertise and diversified portfolios with a degree of Masters in Business Administration.—Agencies