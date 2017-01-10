Hamdard Int’l Conference begins

City Reporter

The fourth Hamdard International Conference on ‘Unani Medicine’ commenced here Monday at Madinat al-Hikmah. The theme of a three-day moot is ‘Medicine: Past, Present and Future’.

The Conference is being jointly organized by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, Higher Education Commission Pakistan, International Association for Unani Medicine, Pakistan Association for Eastern Medicine and Faculty of Eastern Medicine, Hamdard University.

The inaugural session of the conference is being presided over by President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan and Chancellor, Hamdard University of Karachi Sadia Rashid while renowned scientist, Patron-in-Chief, International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman will deliver key-note address Chairman Department of Biotechnology, Quaid-i-Azam University, Prof Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari will also address the session.

The second session of the conference will be held today in the evening on the subject of ‘Shaheed Hakim Mohammed said: Vision and Mission’ with reference to Hakim Said’s birthday- 9th January—children day in Pakistan.