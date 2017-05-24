Hamdard Foundation distributes Ramazan ration bags

Staff Reporter

Hamdard Foundation Pakistan has distributed on the eve of Ramazan in all major cities, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta more than three thousands ration bags; each bag enough for a family of 5/6 member for one month, is containing essential daily use items of wheat, rice, sugar, dry milk, cooking oil, spices, pulses, tea, dates, vermicelli and Rooh Afza in order to share blessings of Holy Ramazan with the poor.

Mrs. Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan while inaugurating the process of distribution on May 20, 2017 at Al-Majid Hamdard Centre, Nazimabad, Karachi, distributed Ramazan ration bags among the poor and the needy along with Usama Qureshi, Managing Director and CEO, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan.

It is to be recalled that the Hamdard Foundation had distributed the same ration bags amounting of Rs. One crore among the poor and the needy last year and this year this amount extended to one and a half cores of rupees.

Besides Mutawallia Hamdard, Dr. Mahum Munir Ahmed and Director General, Hamdard Foundation, Farrukh Imdad, Hamdard workers in a large number attended the distribution ceremony.