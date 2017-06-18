Hamas: Daesh didn’t kill Israeli soldier

Gaza

The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas says Daesh did not kill a female Israeli soldier in the Tel Aviv-occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, as the Takfiri terror group has claimed.

According to Israeli media, officer Hadas Malka was killed in a stabbing attack on Friday near Damascus Gate, which is one of the main entrances to Jerusalem al-Quds’ Old City.

Israeli forces shot three Palestinians dead in response to the reported attack. Some Israeli media later said that Daesh had claimed responsibility.

However, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said that the Daesh claim had been an attempt to “muddy the waters,” and that the attack had been carried out by “two Palestinians from the PFLP and a third from Hamas,” referring to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine by its acronym.

The PFLP is the second largest group within the umbrella group of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). The Times of Israel said, though, that “Israeli officials cast doubt on both claims, saying there was no indication of IS [Daesh] involvement, and that the attack did not appear to have been directed by any group.”

Also, Israeli police spokeswoman Luba Simri said the Israeli military had so far found no connection between the three assailants and any armed group.

“It was a local cell. At this stage no indication has been found it was directed by terrorist organizations, nor has any connection to any organization been found,” Simri said.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses to the reported incident said Israeli forces opened heavy random fire in the crowded area.—Agencies