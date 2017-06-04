Halep moves into French Open last 16

Paris

Third-seeded Simona Halep eased into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-0, 7-5 win against Daria Kasatkina. Halep wrapped up the first set in 27 minutes and broke her Russian opponent’s serve six times.

‘’It’s nice to be in Paris in the fourth round,’’ Halep said on Court Suzanne Lenglen moments after her win. She was asked to say a few words in French – and hesitated. ‘’I only say ‘Merci beaucoup’ (Thank you very much) but I hope I can learn,’’ Halep said. ‘’I like it a lot, but it’s tough to talk.’’The 25-year-old Romanian, runner-up here in 2014, was a doubt for the tournament with an ankle injury.—AP