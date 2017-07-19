Haleeb transforms brand identity unveils new corporate website

Islamabad

Haleeb Foods, Pakistan’s dairy pioneer, today launched its new brand identity supported with a revamped corporate website. Having a contemporary design, the new clean interface www.haleebfoods.com encompasses a handful of dynamic functions which are aimed at enhancing the online consumer experience. As part of company’s recent investments in customer-focused digital channels, Haleeb’s revamped website is an excellent initiative that will help consumers easily navigate through the entire portfolio of Haleeb brands. The new site is also optimized for mobile and other smart devices. Haleeb is a pioneer in the dairy sector of Pakistan. It operates two state-of-the-art dairy processing plants supported by a wide milk collection network of over 170 collection points. With a strong emphasis on hygiene, nutrition, health and well-being of its consumers, Haleeb Foods leverages world-class dairy processing methods to deliver quality milk products.—PR