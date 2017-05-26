Haleeb reduces milk price

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

While the holy month of Ramazan has not yet started, the prices of many food items have already begun to soar, putting immense pressure on the public to purchase even essential food items to meet their dietary needs in the month of blessings. Milk forms an integral part of daily diet and in line with its social responsibility; Haleeb Foods has announced that it is actually reducing the price of its one litre and 250ml packaged milk to facilitate the people in Ramazan. Haleeb believes that it is the consumers’ basic right to get quality product at an affordable price and this need intensifies in Ramazan when people fast all day. The consumption of milk increases considerably in this holy month as people need to give themselves sufficient energy for the whole day’s fasting. Announcing the Ramazan relief package, Haleeb Foods Corporate Affairs Manager, Shahzad Ahmad said, “We want to make our fellow countrymen believe that we just don’t want to make profits but we care about them and want to facilitate them for having healthy diet in the month of Ramazan.