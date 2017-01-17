Halal meat processing plant inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Fauji Meat Ltd is a world class, one of the largest state of the art halal meat processing facility near port Qasim. FML has acquired best equipment to meet the daily production capacity of the plant which is 100 tons of meat (beef & mutton) in frozen & chilled categories for worldwide export. FML like big corporates are generating a large income resource by giving direct / indirect employment opportunities to masses with foreign exchange revenue generation for the country. FML is especially focusing on farmer networking & strengthening of the farmer community.

Icebreaking of the ceremony was done by the opening address of Lt Gen Khalid Nawaz, the Chairman FF – the Fauji Foundation Group. Speaking on the inauguration ceremony of the meat complex & processing unit, he expressed that FF Group Started off with US$0.2 million & now the group’s annual turnover exceeds US$1,500 million; making it one of the largest business conglomerate in the country with interests in more than 18 industries and having a strategically diversified investment portfolio. Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Lt. Gen. Muhammad Haroon Aslam, the respective COOs achieved goals in record time with efficient resource utilization, setting highest standards of excellence in the industry.

He expressed that the company has some of the most tal-ented people in our industry working at FML.