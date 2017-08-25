Halal Expo Dubai teamed up with Salaam Gateway to attract foreign investment

Dubai

Halal Expo Dubai, an exclusive and dedicated exhibition focusing on all aspects of halal products and services, has teamed up recently with Salaam Gateway, a global reference for industry intelligence, news and information needed by Islamic Economy professionals, to promote and attract foreign halal investment into Dubai.

The agreement will scale-up Halal Expo Dubai within UAE and to the global investors, exhibitors and trade visitors from halal food, Islamic banking and halal lifestyle sectors.

Under the partnership agreement, the two platforms will undertake regular consultations to review and ensure alignment of ongoing collaborative activities and to develop a joint work programme. The agreement will focus on expanding the use of joint promotional activities to increase awareness about the Halal Expo Dubai and its programmes, according to media reports.

Halal Expo Dubai, taking place on September 18 and 19 in Dubai, is a major specialised event in the Middle East for the Islamic economy and is expected to attract over 4,000 buyers from over 40 countries.

The show not only focuses on halal food companies but also Islamic banking and insurance, modest fashion, halal transportation, industry events, certification services and a number of related businesses.

“The synergy between Halal Expo Dubai and Salaam Gateway is natural. Both organisations share the common goal of promoting Dubai as the centre of halal trade all over the world.

The partnership will give global outreach to the event. International halal buyers and sellers will reap maximum benefit from the two-day networking and will have a golden chance to expand into UAE and to wider Middle East market.” said Raees Ahmed, director at Orange Fairs and Events, organisers of Halal Expo Dubai.—APP