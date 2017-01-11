Hakim Said remembered

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Hakim Muhammad Said remembered on his 97th birthday. In a special Ijlas of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly here in Rawalpindi last day students and people from different fields of life celebrated birthday of their loved leader with devotion and great concern.

Services of Shaheed-e-Pakistan were remembered an oath to follow his pathways was also taken in the colorful Ijlas of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly. Chairman Pakistan Education Forum and Member Shura Hamdard G. H. Anjum Khokhar was chief guest of the assembly and students from different schools of twin cities participated in the event.

The participants paid rich tribute to Shaheed-e-Pakistan in their speeches, skits, tableaus were also presented.