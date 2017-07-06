Hajj training programme begins

Naushehro Feroze

The Ministry of Religious Affair has organized Hajj training program for the intending pilgrims at Community Hall here on Wednesday. According to a handout issued here, the Assistant Director Hajj Noor Muhammad Soomro while addressing the participants said the Hujjaj Ikram were the ambassadors of the country and they should demonstrate discipline and tolerance during pilgrimage.

The intending pilgrims should act upon Saudi Government rules and instructions and preventive vaccination must be administered 15 days before departing for pilgrimage as required by the law, he advised. He informed that Haj flights will be started from July 25, 2017. All Hujjaj will be provided a bracelet bearing a tracker system so that they should be located if misplaced during Hajj, he added.

He advised all the intending pilgrims to contact their nearest ‘Haji Camps’ established at Karachi and Sukkur for further details. On the occasion, master trainers Abdul Wasey Magrio, Jamal Abdul Nasir, Abdul Razaq Mughul and Shahid Hussaind Panhwer have provided training to the group leaders of intending pilgrims. All the intending pilgrims have been advised to contact for further queries on office telephone number i-e 0715806078 or visit the website www.hajjinfo.org.—APP