Hajj training, guidance to be provided

Staff Reporter

Successful applicants for this year’s hajj pilgrimage under the government quota system will undergo Hajj training and guidance under supervision of renowned religious scholars and the Hajj pilgrims. Whereas strategy in this regard would be devised on tehsil and district level shortly to start the training programme.

Audio and video cassettes will be used to make pilgrims aware of their religious obligations during Hajj rituals.

Sources privy to development revealed that applications of some successful candidates can be turned down on technical grounds. These includes a person who has performed hajj in past seven years and has not selected Haj Al-Badal or he is mahram of such a woman who has performed hajj in past seven years. Similarly, authorities concerned can bar such a woman from performing hajj whose application is received without mahram. Sources further revealed that Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony have summoned details of hajj packages from private tour operators whereas talks are underway with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to reduce fairs.

It is pertinent here to mention that out of 89000 groups, 61361 groups were declared unsuccessful in the previous year.