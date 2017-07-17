Hajj electronic monitoring system launched to facilitate pilgrims

Staff Reporter

An updated electronic monitoring system has been launched by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for instantly resolving complaints of hujjaj during Hajj days. According to official sources, the system has been updated in collaboration with Punjab Infrastructure Technology Board (PITB) for Hajj 2017. The system is a comprehensive portal that comes with a variety of value-added features, all designed to cater to specific needs of the pilgrims.

The first feature is a helpline accessible both online and through an Android application named ‘Pak Hajj Moavin’. It allows users to register queries, complaints and suggestions in an effective manner. An SMS service has been developed to disseminate important information. Complaints may also be registered via an on-line complaint registration portal. The system has an in-built mechanism that transfers unresolved complaints to the next tier of management, who can then take appropriate measures. A daily situation report is generated for the information of senior management, the sources claimed.

The system was launched for the first time in 2013. Hundreds of inquiries and complaints were registered using the forum and were addressed in a satisfactory manner. The mechanisms for monitoring and supervision Hajj operations in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would strengthen and help review the performance of the government and Hajj Group Organiser (HGO) schemes, in accordance with contractual obligations and Saudi Taleemat.