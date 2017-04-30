MINISTRY of Religious Affairs completed an important pre-Hajj phase on Friday by selecting through computerized balloting 107526 applicants visiting holy land this year for Hajj under government scheme. Indeed this is an auspicious occasion for lucky applicants and since it is the desire of every Muslim to perform this obligation once in lifetime we expect that the ministry will continue endeavours towards accommodating more number of Hujjaj under the scheme.

In fact the ministry, under the guidance of Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Minister of State Pir Muhammad Amin ul Hasnat, has done some tremendous work over last three years in making satisfactory Hajj arrangements. Before that, we saw the pilgrims outpouring with complaints soon after returning from the holy land. Then, we also saw the corruption scandal marring the ministry that also landed a minister behind the bars. It is a matter of great satisfaction that things stand much improved now due to the efforts of incumbent minister. The increased number of applications received under the government scheme this year also shows the trust of the people on the government scheme as it is not only economical but arrangements made for them last year were unparalleled. We are confident that the officials will honour the trust reposed in them by maintaining or further improving the Hajj arrangements this year. At the same time, we believe there is need to give wider coverage to Hajj. Last year, both PTV and Radio Pakistan remained at the forefront in Hajj coverage. Especially the state owned radio through its website and social media tools was reaching millions of people not only home but also abroad highlighting not only Hajj rituals but also the arrangements put in place both by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Private media should also follow the suit and we expect that the Saudi embassy and the ministry will fully facilitate journalists to visit the holy land and cover the Hajj.

