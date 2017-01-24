Haier once again on top

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Euromonitor, the world’s most authoritative market research institution has declared Haier the #1 Brand of major appliances in the world in terms of volume sales for an unprecedented 8th consecutive year.

Data released by Euromonitor for the year 2016 shows that volume sales of Haier brand major household electrical appliances accounted for 10.3% of the global market.

This means that one out of every ten household electrical appliances sold in the world carries the Haier brand name. That this is the 8th consecutive time that Haier has topped Euromonitor’s list of top selling brands of major appliances further strengthens the Haier’s position as a pioneer of new innovative technologies and market leading engineering design and features.

In addition volume sales of Haier refrigeration appliances, home laundry appliances, electric visi coolers, and freezers were also significantly ahead of competing brand retail sales, retaining Haier’s place as a world leader.