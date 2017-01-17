Haier introduces 10 Year Warranty

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Haier Takes Industry and Market by Surprise – Introduces a 10 Year Warranty on Their New Refrigerator Line. Haier has taken the market by surprise and at the same time upped the ante for the competition by doubling the warranty period on their new line of refrigerators. The announcement of a 10 year warranty, double the normal coincides with the introduction of 26 new models named the Turbo series.

The announcement came at the end of Haier’s annual Brand Seminar, which also saw the introduction of new models in most other categories of home appliances, including washing machines and air conditioners and the introduction of new kitchen appliances.

The turbo series is without doubt the most advanced refrigerators available and are the new industry standard for long term reliability, innovative design and features, and set extremely high bench marks for cooling depth, cooling efficiency and cooling retention, bench marks that, at the moment, no other brand on the market can even come near.

The new Turbo series will take down the temperature to an amazing minus 25 degrees as compared to minus 18 which until now was the industry standard – a significant difference of minus seven degrees. And it will do this in a speedy two hours, which is a full one hour faster than conventional refrigerators.

Thick sides, with extra foaming, combined with super-efficient all round cooling throughout the compartment will keep food fresh for very long periods of time. Best of all, the Turbo series will start at voltages as low as 125 volts and retain freezing temperatures for a whopping 100 hours without electricity in case of extended disruption in the power supply.