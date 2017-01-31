Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest policy decision: DG ISPR

Ready to respond to any Indian misadventure

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor stated Tuesday that restrictions on Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed was a policy decision.

“This was a policy decision taken by the state in the national interest and several institutions will have to play their role. This news came yesterday and in the coming days more details will be available,” DG ISPR said while briefing the media persons on a host of internal and external issues.

The DG ISPR emphasized that there was no foreign pressure behind this decision and it was taken in national interest.

Turning to India, the DG ISPR said Pakistan is fully prepared and capable of responding effectively to any misadventure by India.

Referring to the India’s cold start doctrine and its acknowledgement by Indian Army Chief, Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan is ready to face any aggression.

Pakistan wants peaceful resolution of all disputes with India including Jammu and Kashmir but would not compromise on its dignity and honour. He said war is not solution of any problem but our desire for peace should not be construed as our weakness. He said recent successful testing of Babar-3 and Ababeel missiles is reflective of Pakistan’s resolve to defend itself.

The ISPR Director-General said India carried out 945 ceasefire violations on Line of Control and Working Boundary during the last three years. In the last four months alone, India resorted to 314 violations resulting into martyrdom of 46 civilians. He said forty Indian troops were also killed in befitting response by Pakistan.

He said Indian violations and drama of surgical strike were part of the well thought out plan to divert attention from brutalities against people in Occupied Kashmir.

Giving details about operation Zarb-e-Azb, he said so far over twenty-six thousand intelligence based and combing operations have been carried out in North Waziristan and Khyber Agency. He said during the last six years, there have been 21839 martyrdom and over forty-nine thousand injuries of the countrymen in the war against terror.

The Director-General said security situation has considerably improved in KPK, Tribal Areas and other terrorism afflicted areas of the country. He said 84% of those who left their homes on start of operation Zarb-e-Azb have returned back. He said the process of repatriation of those who shifted to Afghanistan from border areas has also begun.