Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest extended

The government has decided to extend house arrest of Jamaat-ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, Abdullah, Zaffar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman and Kashif Niazi for another three months.

Punjab government spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan confirmed that a formal notification in this regard is expected to be issued within next few days.

Punjab home department sources revealed that the decision was taken in a meeting attended by provincial law minister, Punjab chief secretary, home secretary Maj (r) Azam Suleman and officials of law enforcement agencies. A meeting in this regard was also held at the Ministry of Interior where Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was briefed on the development.—Inp

