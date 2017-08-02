Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest extended for 60 more days

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab government has yet again extended the house arrest of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and his four aides for 60 more days for their activities that were “detrimental to peace and security”.

Saeed and other JuD office-bearers including Abdullah Ubaid of Faisalabad, Zafar Iqbal and Abdul Rehman Abid of Markaz-e-Tayyaba Muridke and Kashif Niazi of Multan were placed under house arrest on January 30 for 90 days.

Then their detention period was extended for 90 more days in April.

Now it has again been extended again, this for 60 days.

The JuD and its wing the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) were placed on the watch list and put on the second schedule under Section 11-EEE(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 after Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said the government was taking steps to fulfil its international obligations.

Saeed is being kept at his residence, 116-E, in Johar Town, Lahore. The interior ministry in its order had stated that the JuD and the FIF, a charity and public welfare arm of the JuD , were taking steps that were harmful to peace and security and involved in activities that violated the UNSC Resolution 1267.

It had also said the two organisations were being put on the watch list as per the UN Security Council sanctions.

Under Section 11-EEE(1) of the ATA, the federal government, after putting a proscribed person in the fourth schedule, can detain him for a period of 12 months by extending this period from time to time. After completion of 12 months, the government should have to present the detainee before a judicial commission if it desires to extend his detention beyond 12 months.