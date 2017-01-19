Hafiz Saeed approaches IHC for name removal from ‘terror list’

‘No links with Lashkar-e-Taiba’

Staff Reporter

Ammeer of Jamaat-Ud-Dawa (JUD) Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking removal of his name from schedule II of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The said schedule II of ATA is about the government’s power to keep any organization under observation if suspected. Hafiz Saeed has pleaded that he has no connection with the banned Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT), and from 2001 he is the Ameer of JUD that is a social welfare organization. Despite the fact he has been kept continuously under observation through schedule II.

Hafiz Saeed has cited the government through Secretary Ministry of Interior, Punjab government through home secretary, home secretary Sindh, Chairman NECTA, Secretary Foreign Affairs, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and state as respondents.

Giving a detailed account, the petitioner has pleaded that he is a religious cleric. I have done Masters in Islamic Studies from Punjab University Lahore in 1994. Afterwards, I also remained a student at King Saud University Riadh and authored many books, Hafiz Saeed has submitted.

He has further submitted that after he returned from Saudi Arabia, he started raising his voice for the liberation of Kashmir as it is occupied by India coercively without legal and moral justification. It is because of my stance that India is against me and keeps leveling allegations against me.

Giving background of the LeT, Hafiz Saeed said that it was co-founded in 1989 by Muhammad Ismail, Professor Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Wahid Kashmiri, Maulana Abdullah Wahid, Younis Ansari, Maulana Abdul Aziz Alvi, he (Hafiz Saeed) and others. Most of those in LeT belonged to Indian-Occupied Kashmir and few from Pakistan. LeT was formed to raise voice against Indian terrorism in Kashmir and struggle for the independence of the state.