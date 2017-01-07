Hafeez Lakho passes away

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Renowned lawyer and counsel of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in a landmark case, Abdul Hafeez Lakho passed away on Saturday.

His funeral prayers were offered at Karachi’s Masjid Sultan after Zuhr prayers.

All judicial affairs were put on hold in Karachi’s City Courts at the request of Karachi Bar Association.

Meantime, all judicial affairs of Sindh High Court were also postponed owing to his death.

Abdul Hafeez Lakho was the counsel of Pakistan People’s Party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in murder case of former Advocate General Sindh Nawab Muhammed Khan.

His son, Mubeen Lakho is a famous lawyer at Sindh High Court.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing away of Abdul Hafeez Lakho.

They also prayed for eternal rest to the soul of Hafeez Lakho and patience to all bereaved to bear the loss with equanimity