Hafeez, Junaid return after Champions Trophy triumph

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and fast bowler Junaid Khan on Wednesday returned to Pakistan after triumphing in the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan thrashed India in the final by 180 runs to claim their maiden ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday, and the players starting reaching Pakistan from Tuesday in their respective cities to rousing welcome.

Mohammad Hafeez reached Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore where he was accorded warm welcome by his family, friends and the cricket fans. Flower petals were showered on him, and slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Professor Zindabad’ were chanted.

Talking to media, Mohammad Hafeez said Sarfraz Ahmed led the team brilliantly, and there was no pressure on the team in the final match against India.

Junaid Khan, who claimed eight wickets in the tournament, flew back home on board a foreign airline’s flight EK612 that landed at Benazir International Airport, Islamabad.

He was greeted by cricket enthusiasts and his fans however, no government or Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official was present at the airport to welcome the left-arm pacer.

Talking to media at the airport, Junaid Khan said Junaid said he is very happy to see such a warm welcome by the people. He said, “Cricket is a game and it should be treated as such.”

Responding a query, the bowler said, “The PCB earlier as well invited Indian board to play bilateral series; however, they declined.

On his arrival at the airport, special security arrangements were made at the airport for him. Later, Junaid Khan left for his native area of Swabi.

Originally Published By NNI