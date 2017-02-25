Haerath, migration and politics around it

Views from Srinagar

Malik Zahra Khalid

KASHMIRI Pandits have withstood tests of time to survive as a race and their migration in 1990 will always remain in the thick of controversy for the politics behind it. Human feelings between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims have remained same though disappointments and frustrations on both sides because of volume of expectations have made the debate about their migration often murky. There are two main occasions when this human tragedy is reflected in media – one when they come to celebrate their festival of Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla and the other when they receive greetings on Haerath.

Both the occasions conjure up images of bygone days of a cohesive society in which both communities thrived without any notion of their religion.

When we reflect on our relationship with our Kashmiri Pandits, an honest analysis shows that they were ahead of us in education and so in different fields of life. According to the rule of survival of the fittest they always invoked in us a sense of insecurity, awe and sometimes going to the borders of jealousy. Many of us envied our Kashmiri Pandit friends for their cramming power in studies during the good old days and their unequivocal focus on their professional life to excel.

Even the feelings and greetings to each other on the religious festivals could not be separated from the political overtones. Kashmiri Pandit after the migration of 1990 started shouting and yelling at his Muslim brethren in Kashmir valley from the lap of fascist forces.

He started giving vent to his deep-down feelings against the majority community which have piled up in his psyche post 1947 events. He gave little attention to the fact that despite grave provocations of communal frenzy in Jammu region when an estimated 4.5 lakh Muslims were butchered in the name of religion, they were protected by valley Muslims and the slogan, “Hindu, Muslim Sikh Etihad”, was translated to reality.

The historical baggage for both the communities in Kashmir valley has enough ammunition to fire at each other. Muslims in Kashmir could never forget and forgive Kahsmiri Pandit elite for always siding with those who enforced subjugation and tyranny on them. It is a historical fact that since Akbar annexed Kashmir with Delhi durbar Kashmiri Pandit remained eyes and ears of the rulers for being ahead in education.

Kashmiri Pandit remained in the durbar of Mughals, Sikhs, Afghans and Dogras and filled the annals of history with ugly incidents of tyranny and subjugation of majority community. Post 1947 Kashmiri Pandit nursed a grouse that he was no longer in the seat of power to carry on ruling Muslims with iron fist. Land to tiller agrarian reforms left elite Kashmiri Pandits without huge land holdings and they started carrying tales about late Sheikh Abdullah’s plan about independent Kashmir.

Arrest of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah as prime minister in 1953 according to different books on Kashmir history has the colors of connivance of Kashmiri Pandits with Jammu Dogras and leftists to take a revenge on him for the agrarian reforms. Late Sheikh really reversed the fortunes of majority community when they became masters of land with one stroke of pen reversing the known local idiom “Dhar abad Kashmir barbad”.

Coming back to festival of Haerath and noticing the subtle anger and animosity among the two communities even after so many decades, it was necessary to a reader to peep into history to understand the roots of this anger.

Haerath has been an occasion to reach out to this community and for such intent it is necessary that we only exchange pure feelings for each other and keep them away and bereft of political overtones it takes.

Both the communities should understand the lessons of history and try to do a grand reconciliation to come out of mutual fears and hatred. We should not give much credence to some migrant paid Kashmiri Pandits who shout in television shows that all Kashmiri Muslims should be killed as they are “terrorists”. Instead we must highlight and appreciate those over 7000 Kashmiri Pandits who lived with us during the most turbulent times of our history. They are the real heroes of this community and we have not let them down be it the occasion of their festivals or last rites.

The history will give the final judgment of migration of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 as we largely believe that it was engineered. Are they really frightened pigeons or were they given “wings to fly” to new horizons of life should be left to time. Meanwhile both the communities should start people-to-people efforts to build the bridges for a grand reconciliation between the two communities without any hand of the government. As long as it remains an affair between us it has the chances that many Pandit families will return and live with us, the moment the New Delhi starts getting it through our throats that we will dispatch Kashmiri Pandits as a symbol of victory over you, the entire narrative changes. zaramlk94@gmail.com

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir.