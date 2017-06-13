HabibMetro signs agreement to launch PayPak Debit Card

Karachi

In an initiative to enhance financial penetration and broaden access to formal financial services in Pakistan, HabibMetro Bank signed an agreement with 1Link (Guarantee), an interbank payment network service provider in the country, to issue PayPak Debit Cards. PayPak is the first domestic payment scheme in Pakistan that is aimed at providing an indigenous, cost-effective alternative to international payment solutions. PayPak is geared towards improving the access to ATMs and point-of-sale terminals across the country and complements the State Bank Of Pakistan’s objective of greater financial inclusion in the country.—PR