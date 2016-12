Peshawar

The Provincial Govt has appointed Habib Ullah Khan as District Sports Officer Bannu with immediate effect here on Friday.

According to a notification issued by the provincial govt Habib Ullah Khan is currently working as District Physical Education Teacher in Govt High School Mahas Khail Bannu and was appointed as DSO on the post fill vacant after the retirement of District Sports Officer Bannu Anwar Rashid.—APP