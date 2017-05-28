Gym rats who used to be lazy explain how they started working out

Gym rats aren’t born. Nor are they mutated from a pile of radioactive waste in a sewer. That would be too easy.

See, gym rats aren’t magical creatures who simply don’t know what “lazy” even means. No, these ridiculously capable men and women just hit a wall one day and made a decision to be better. Here’s how a few of them did it.

One of the research papers I wrote while finishing my master’s degree in exercise science pointed pretty convincingly to how, during times of major life change, it’s possible to ingrain new habits, whether healthy or unhealthy. Going away to college, starting a new job, getting married, having a baby — all of these upheavals are opportunities for personal reinvention, and they’re often the times when people take on or break bad health habits.

Tiffany Trill, an account executive in South Florida, has seen both sides of the coin. “My senior year of college consisted of free beer, meal plans at my sorority house, and late-night pizza runs. I wasn’t looking my best to say the least! After I graduated, I moved to South Florida, where most girls seem to weigh 2lb. That, combined with the year-round bathing suit season, and I was ready to make a change.”

It was then she made a decision to commit to the gym, although she admits at first it wasn’t easy. “I joined Orangetheory Fitness. It was a long road, and I’m not going to lie, I was absolutely miserable the first two months. I was mainly motivated from the results I saw — I was able to fit into my old clothes again, didn’t have to ask friends to edit pictures, and my confidence went up all around. It’s been a year, and I’ve dropped almost 20lb!”

Now, she’s not just motivated by the personal improvements she’s experienced, but by the people she’s surrounded by during her workouts. “The ‘squad’ and I are constantly pushing each other to reach that new goal and be the best we can be in the gym. The trainers, fellow gym-goers, and the results I’ve experienced all combine to give me the strength to keep going at 6:30am each morning.”

Some of the absolute best, card-carrying lazy people weren’t always lazy. Just think about a few of the contestants from The Biggest Loser — former Olympic athletes and NFL stars who hung up their uniforms and headed straight to the couch. Not a bad gig if you can get it, but not exactly great for the abs, either. Consider Ty Gates, a 25-year-old PR executive, among this crowd. “I was in the best shape of my life after I graduated college in 2014. I worked out religiously six days a week from 2014 to 2015 while holding a full-time job in fashion.”

