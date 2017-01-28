Gwadar needs water

Siraj Umrani

Kech, Absor

The residents of Gwadar to not worried about their food when they wake up in the morning, rather they feel worring and ponder over how can they get water and from where? The government is paying huge amounts to water tankers for the provision of water to the residents and this water is brought from the Mirani dam which is 160 kilometre far from Gwadar.

Mirani Dam is a medium-size multi-purpose concrete-faced rock-filled dam located on Dasht River south of Central Makran Range in Kech District in Balochistan province. 302,000 acre feet reservoir is fed by the Kech and Nihing rivers. A project to convert the salty water into potable was started in Pervaiz Musharraf’s regime but failed. Furthermore, one dam is under construction for meeting the water demand of Gwadar. The initiatives of government are laudable but immediate water demand of the people needs urgent attention.