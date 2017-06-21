Gwadar attack

AS the activity relating to implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is picking up momentum with commitments being expressed by the leadership of both Pakistan and China to ensure its fast track completion, the enemies have also become more active to sabotage the game changer project. On Monday, terrorists targeted the vehicle of Pakistan Navy in Jiwani area of Gwadar district killing two Navy personnel and injuring three others. The despicable incident drew condemnation both from political leadership as well as Pakistan Navy, whose spokesperson said such cowardly acts cannot dent the moral of the force and trouble makers will be taken to task. Indeed we have no doubts over the capabilities of defenders of the waters who recently forced enemy submarine out of its waters and we expect the needful will be done to avert such appalling incidents in future. Attack on the naval personnel has come in the wake of abduction of two Chinese nationals in Quetta. In May also, ten labourers were also killed in the strategically important district –the lynchpin of the CPEC. These incidents at regular intervals clearly reflect that our eternal enemy India is sparing no effort to undermine the CPEC. We also have before us the revelations made by Kulbhushan Yadav, according to which, the Indian intelligence agency is funding local militants and separatists to hurt the project. It is now an open secret that progress and prosperity of Pakistan is not digestible to India. It is a matter of satisfaction that Pakistan Navy has established a special force for the seaward protection of Gwadar port and protection of associated sea-lanes against both conventional and non-traditional threats including maritime terrorism. Security indeed is a crucial factor for the success of CPEC. Therefore, we will urge Federal as well as Balochistan government to prepare a holistic plan envisaging a complete blanket security for Gwadar in order to pre-empt and foil enemy designs.

