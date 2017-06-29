Gwadar airport construction likely to commence in Sept

Islamabad

Construction work on Gwadar International Airport is likely to be started by the end of September this year after approval of grant by the Chinese government.

Official sources told the project will be completed within three years and will cost two hundred and thirty million dollars.

The Chinese government has agreed to provide funds for the construction of the airport and had approved a grant in this regard during Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s recent visit to China.

Officials said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor will turn Gwadar in to a regional economic hub and, in preparation for this, special emphasis is being given for the development of New Gwadar International Airport.

The construction of international standard airport at Gwadar is aimed at facilitating the movement of international investors and visitors.

According to officials around 4,300 acres of land 26 kilometers northeast of the existing airport has already been acquired. —INP