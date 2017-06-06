Gutka addiction

Karachi has seen a massive rise in the number of users of Gutka which is directly responsible for increasing incidence of oral diseases in the city’s population. Even though sale of Gutka was banned in Sindh in 2011, but its sale and consumption is still rampant. Doctors estimate that around 10 million people consume different varieties of Gutka in the country today. Gutka is even used by young children, making them vulnerable to a host of oral maladies. According to a research, 7% of primary school children in Karachi consume this monster. The government now needs to turn her words into action to have a ban on Gutka products.

ATIQ GULAB

Via email

