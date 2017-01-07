Guterres ready to defuse India, Pakistan tension

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has said he is ready to play the role of an honest broker to defuse prevailing tension between India and Pakistan,

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi in Washington.

Pakistan has welcomed the statement of the UN Secretary General who also applauded Pakistan’s efforts in peacekeeping missions and its sacrifices in war on terror. Pakistan is one of three top countries helping the UN in its peace missions.

Pakistan on Friday handed over a dossier, carrying evidence of Indian subversive activities within its territory, to United Nations Secretary General. The dossier carried a letter by Adviser on Foreign Affairs and it also contained confessional statement of Kulbhushan Yadav, serving Indian navy officer working for RAW who was caught from Balochistan last year found engaged in subversive activities.

The video evidence of an Indian Navy submarine sneaking into Pakistani waters on November 18, 2016 was also made part of the dossier.

The dossier also included proofs regarding contacts of Indian intelligence officials, working under diplomatic cover at Indian High Commission in Islamabad, with terrorists.

In 2015, Pakistan had also submitted three dossiers on the Indian involvement and in the fresh dossier it urged the United Nations to prevent India from interfering and efforts to destablise it.

Maleeha Lodhi told that India is threatening violation of the Indus Water Treaty, adding that India has also made some deployments near the Line of Control. She said India’s posture is aggressive.