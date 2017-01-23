Gut wins Garmisch super-G, Vonn ninth

Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany)

Lara Gut, last season’s overall World Cup winner, claimed her third super-G victory of the season at Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday, while US speed queen Lindsey Vonn finished ninth.

Swiss Gut clocked one minute 17.92sec with Austria’s Stephanie Venier second at 0.67sec and Tina Weirather of Lichtenstein claiming third (+0.86).

Gut has now won all three super-G races so far this season after her victories at Lake Louise and Val d’Isere in December.

“It’s cool to have won the three super-G races, but every time it’s a new race,” said Gut.

“I didn’t ski like I had wanted to, it was a tough race, but it was nice to get the win.

The Swiss star had a good weekend in the Bavarian Alps having also finished second behind Vonn in Saturday’s downhill.

It means she has picked up 180 points over the last two days and is now just 135 behind the current leader, slalom expert Mikaela Shiffrin of the US, in her quest to defend her title.

“It doesn’t make much sense to think about the points, but to just focus on each race,” added Gut.

Vonn finished her run 1.65sec behind the Swiss winner.

The 32-year-old Vonn enjoyed a surprise win in Saturday’s downhill to clock up her 77th World Cup victory to leave her just nine short of the all-time record.

It was only Vonn’s second race back having been sidelined for nearly a year out after suffering a fractured knee last February, then a broken arm in November.

“It was nice to race today, but I still have a bit of work to do, perhaps I need a bit more training,” said Vonn, who has won the overall World Cup title four times.

“It’s another step forward and this was my first super-G (since her injury).

“It was icy and I chose the wrong skis.

“In my head I was ready, but while the confidence is there in the downhill, something is missing in the super-G.

“It doesn’t matter, I have taken the first step.

“I’ll be ready in two weeks’ time,” Vonn added, with the world championships to be held in St. Moritz, Switzerland, from February 6-19.—AFP