Gut wins downhill, Vonn crashes out of WC downhill

Cortina D’ampezzo (Italy)

Lara Gut won Saturday’s World Cup downhill at Cortina d’Ampezzo as US ski queen Lindsey Vonn crashed out.

Vonn came to grief when in a commanding position in the times in the third section at a spot where she had fallen in training the day before.

The American was quickly up on her feet, walking away unscathed.

Vonn had arrived in Italy on the back of her 77th World Cup win in the downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen last week in only her second race since breaking her right arm in November and fracturing her left knee last February.

Swiss skier Gut, the defending overall World Cup titleholder, edged out local hope Sofia Goggia with Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec completing the podium.

This latest success moved her to within 30 points of overall World Cup pacesetter Mikaela Shiffrin with a favourable season run in for Gut with seven speed races and two combined as against four technical events. Meanwhile, Austria’s Hannes Reichelt won the men’s World Cup downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Saturday with the discipline’s leader Peter Fill second.

Reichelt clocked one minute 53.83 seconds down the icy Kandahar course with Italy’s Fill second at 0.16secs back and Switzerland’s Beat Feuz third at 0.52secs.

Travis Ganong of the USA, who won Friday’s downhill here to replace the cancelled race in Wengen, finished 11th.

This was the 36-year-old Reichelt’s second downhill win in Garmisch, after victory in 2015, and the sixth World Cup win of his career in this event.—AFP