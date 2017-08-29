Gurez Valley desolation, faces official inertia

Gurez Valley, IoK

For a region that remains cut off for at least six months in a year, Gurez valley, situated 130 kilometers from Srinagar, should have been an area of administrative concern. However, the administrative set-up in the forlorn area is plagued with inertia rather than any dynamism.

Officials posted in Gurez show no qualms in admitting lapses on part of the government though they concede the terrain and the climatic conditions play their part. “The work season starts in May and ends in November,” said one official. “There is complete shutdown o work front during winter months even as the employees are supposed to remain present, which rarely happens,” he said.

At routine meetings with the people engaged in developmental works, the local legislator Nazir Gurezi who is also holds the deputy speaker’s chair in legislative assembly, had to listen to many complaints pertaining to lack of staff. “Employees posted here by government don’t turn up,” said an official who was transferred to Gurez early this year. “They get themselves transferred, sometimes even before joining at their places of posting.”

“It is a major issue as work culture is mostly affected,” said a contractor. “Against 7 positions of junior engineers (JEs), only two are working here. Our bills are pending and new works are not being allotted.” Gurezi issued directions to the sub-district magistrate to give additional charge of the entire region to incumbent JEs.