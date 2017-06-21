Gunmen kill eight Afghan guards at US baseGunmen kill eight Afghan guards at US base

Kabul

Gunmen have killed eight Afghan guards working at the largest American base in Afghanistan, officials said on Tuesday, as the US appears set to boost its troop presence in the country. The guards were ambushed near Bagram base north of Kabul as they were driving home in convoy late Monday, said district governor Abdul Shakoor Quddusi. “They were all local residents serving as guards at Bagram,” he said, adding that two other guards were wounded. Pakistan warns Trump’s generals: ‘Sort out Afghanistan mess or Russia will intervene’ No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban are stepping up nationwide attacks and the Islamic State group are making inroads into the war-torn country. Washington is soon expected to announce an increase in the US military deployment to bolster Afghan forces, who are struggling to contain the Taliban’s nationwide offensive. American military commanders in Afghanistan have requested thousands of extra boots on the ground.—AFP

