Gulalai’s ex-secretary moves NAB, accuses her of embezzlement

Peshawar

Noor Zaman, the former secretary of MNA Ayesha Gulalai, moved the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday against the former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader over alleged corruption in development projects.

The petition filed with NAB in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, by Zaman and two members of the PTI, alleges that Gulalai and her father, Shams-ul-Qayyum, have been involved in embezzlement and corruption in various development schemes.

Documented evidence of the alleged corruption is attached with the petition which requests authorities to investigate Gulalai and her father, the petition said. Saleem Nawaz Khan, the district president of the PTI, and Engineer Arif Marwat are the two other petitioners in the application that seeks strict action against Gulalai.

While addressing a press conference a day earlier, Zaman had alleged that Gulalai and Qayyum had gotten kickbacks in development projects.—INP