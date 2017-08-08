Gulalai’s ex-secretary accuses her of corruption

PESHAWAR: The former secretary of MNA Ayesha Gulalai has admitted that he aided and abetted her in corruption of millions of rupees in developmental projects in her constituency.

“I will submit applications in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Ehtisab Commission and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Gulalai for engaging in corruption,” Noor Zaman told a press conference here on Monday.

Zaman said that Gulalai had taken bribes and commission from people through him, adding that he was ready to present all evidence before the Ehtisab Commission and NAB if Gulalai did not apologise to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for levelling baseless allegations against him.