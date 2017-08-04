Gulalai’s allegations against Imran are false, baseless

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing executive member Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Thursday said party female leaders and workers’ vehement solidarity with PTI Chairman Imran Khan is appreciable and this is itself a proof that Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations against the party’s chairman are false and baseless. She was addressing the party women’s convention here Thursday. Musarrat Cheema said she paid homage to PTI women leaders including Saadia Sohail Rana, Rubeena Jameel, Aysha Iqbal, Shahnaz Khan, Sobia Kamal, Sameena Sohail, Guzala Rafiq, Saba Butt, Showana Bashir, Naziya Gilani and Aaliya Hamzah for their unconditional support to their party chief Imran Khan. She defended Imran Khan by saying that all women were treated with honor and respect in the party, and that the accusations were an attempt to defame the party’s chairman. She said the female party workers have come out with a social media campaign to dismiss allegations leveled by Gulalai and this showed that the party female workers’ respect for their leader Imran Khan. She further said PTI women workers are frontline squad and would stand with the party’s leadership at this time of ordeal. She said all women are very well aware of this nefarious conspiracy and propaganda leveled against Imran Khan and we are much confident that despite this, women would play vital role for the party in winning the next general elections. She said a large number of women would join the party despite the allegations of Ayesha Gulalai. She said Ayesha Gulalai should seek an apology from the nation particularly from women for her false allegations.

