Gulalai all set to join PML-N

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Ayesha Gulalai MNA, who bade farewell to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leveling serious allegations on party chief Imran Khan thus opening a new pandora box in the national politics is all set to join the Pakistan Muslim League( Nawaz). It is reported the ground has been prepared for her joining the PML-N folds and she held number of meetings with the many party leaders, though the lady MNA, who returned to house on reserve seats on PTI ticket, has not yet not admitted it. “Ayesha Gulalai has met Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra many times and even held meeting with former advisor to former Prime Minister Amir Muqam”. claimed none else but her Personal Assistant on Thursday. Ayesha Gulalai’s personal assistant Noor Zaman said the MNA used to come to meet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Zafar Iqbal Jhagra at the Governor House with her father and met the governor ( who is a senior leader of PML-N) several times. “I used to wait outside with her father”. Noor Zaman said adding Gulalai’s father used to say that Ayesha would become the Home Minister and he may be appointed Governor. ”He used to tell me that you may be entrusted with all of his affairs as the Principal Secretary,” said Noor Zaman. Ayesha Gulalai, it may be recalled had held a press conference on Tuesday in which she leveled serious allegations against PTI chief Imran Khan, accusing him of sending her inappropriate text messages. Gulalai had also claimed that this was the prevalent culture in PTI where women were not respected and that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak was involved in corruption and nepotism. While Pakistan PML-N leader Amir Muqam Thursday claimed he had never met or spoken to Ayesha before her press conference nor did he bribe her father to make his daughter change her loyalties, Noor Zaman the personal secretary of disgruntled MNA said, she also held meetings with Amir Muqam in the recent days believably to work out modalities for switching her loyalties towards PML-N. While the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday insisted that the allegations leveled by former party leader Ayesha Gulalai were false, unfounded and a “coordinated effort” by rival PML-N. A number of senior PTI leader while talking to this scribe insisted the lady MNA was launched by the PML-N to earn bad name to PTI and in return she was offered “attractive package” by the ruling party in the center. They asked as to why did the lady parliamentarian from South Waziristan agency, not raised voice during four years of her stay in National Assembly when she had always highly praised the party chief and PTI policies in the parliament and various talk shows at TV channels. They said she only turned against the PTI when she was politely denied undue incentives she was asking for including refusal to her demand for award of NA 1 ticket very recently.

Related