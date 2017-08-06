Gulalai scandal

PRIME Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sagacious proposal to form a National Assembly Special Committee to probe allegations levelled by Ayesha Gulalai against PTI Chairman Imran Khan came as a big relief for PTI in the House on Friday as members from all other parties especially women MNAs forcefully raised the issue and wanted a formal debate that would have been acrimonious and embarrassing. Intervening in discussion, the Prime Minister rightly pointed out that it is a question of honour and dignity of the House as one member of the House has levelled unheard of allegations against another member.

Now that the Speaker National Assembly has been authorized to form the Special Committee, we hope trading of allegations would end and all parties would give names of their representatives for the body. This is because surfacing and resurfacing of the allegations would lower image of politicians and parliamentarians that is already at the lowest because of their internal wrangling and doing little to enhance prestige of their institution i.e. Parliament, which is theoretically supreme. Gulalai has maintained that apart from verbal, she also received text messages and it should not be difficult for the parliamentary body to verify the claims in this age of modern technology and gadgets. As the allegations are serious and can attract application of Article-62 & 63 of the Constitution, the probe body should go deep into the issue and must co-opt relevant phone companies to authenticate or otherwise the veracity of allegations. Now that the issue has become property of Parliament, we hope that character assassination campaign against Ayesha Gulalai would come to a halt. The probe would surely prove one side wrong and we should wait for its outcome as the deadline given to the Committee is one month. The Prime Minister has also done well by ordering foolproof security to the lady MNA in the face of threats including acid throwing and snatching of the mobile phone used by her.

