Gulalai demands Imran’s disqualification

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Member National Assembly and former Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s member Ayesha Gulalai has demanded disqualification of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Addressing a news conference here, Gulalai leveled allegations against PTI chief terming him as ‘dishonest’, adding that, this fact should be considered by the apex court during the proceedings of a case seeking the PTI leader’s disqualification.

She said that if Nawaz Sharif can be disqualified und er Article 62 of the constitution, Imran Khan should also be declared disqualified under the same article.

Gulalai also raised corruption allegation against Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak, saying that, Khattak is involved in massive corruption and distributing jobs illegally among his relatives.