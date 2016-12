City Reporter

The four-day exhibition of Gul-e-Dawoodi (Chrysanthemum) organised by the DMC East at Mehmood Ghaznavi Park at PECHS Tariq Road here ended on Wednesday.

Vice Chairman District East, Abdul Rauf Khan was chief guest of the concluding ceremony, said a statement.

Abdul Rauf appreciated the park department for organizing the exhibition and also distributed commendation certificates among the staffers of the Parks department.