City Reporter

Deputy Mayor Karachi, Dr. Arshad Vohra along with Chairman district East, Moeed Anwer visited the exhibition of flower “Chrysanthemum” (Gul-e-Daudi) at Mehmood Ghaznavi park here on Monday.

According to a press relese, he appreciated the district East for organizing the flower exhibition and said the message is being delivered throughout the country that the Karachi is now going to be a city of flowers.