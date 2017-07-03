Gujranwala, Sheikhupura two-way road being built on BOT basis: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

An agreement was signed today under Public-Private Partnership between Communication and Works Department, Punjab Government and Shajar Roads Limited for making Sheikhupura-Gujranwala Road, a double road. Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif was the chief guest of signing ceremony held in Model Town. According to the agreement, Sheikhupura-Gujranwala Road will be made two ways within the time period of one year. Addressing the function, Shahbaz Sharif said that this agreement has been made on BOT basis under Public Private Partnership and it will cost 5.75 billion rupees on a 43 km long road.

He said that public-private partnership model is being adopted for providing better facilities to the people and promoting investment undoubtedly this model has been appreciated the world over. Policy of using the resources allocated in budget for other important projects has been adopted, he added. He said that private sector earns profit under this partnership and public gets facilities that is why Punjab Government is promoting it and the work of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala dual road is also being carried out under this model.

The Chief Minister said that it is a profitable project which will be operated on the model of BOT. Although date for completion of this project is fixed June 30, 2018 but he has directed the concerned departments to complete it by April 30 or the start of May 2018, he added. He said that Punjab government has initiated the mega project of construction of rural roads for the first time in the history of Pakistan and 67 billion rupees had already been spent in this regard.

He said that construction of asphalt roads has improved the infrastructure of rural areas and brought prosperity over there. Likewise, the nature of this progressive venture is praiseworthy and during current fiscal year, 17 billion rupees have been allocated for the construction of rural roads also special arrangements have been made for the maintenance of these roads, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the creator of Rural Road Construction Program was Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who during his tenure as Chief Minister in 1985 has started work on this project. Responding a query of media, the Chief Minister said that 4.5 billion rupees have been earmarked in current fiscal year’s for the construction of Muzzaffargarh-Dera Ghazi Khan Road and its work will be started as well as completed during the current year.

Likewise, project of dual road from Khenawal to Lodhran has been initiated and this project will be completed at a cost of Rs. 22 billion by this year. Replying to a question with regard to JIT, the Chief Minister said that he will soon reply your questions in a satisfactory manner but today, the concerned topic should be discussed.

In response to another question, Shahbaz Sharif said that the Punjab government is working on model of outsourcing of the hospitals for delivering best medical facilities to the people. Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzzaffargarh has been outsourced, in same way Shahbaz Sharif Hospital at Badian Road has also been outsourced and both of these institutions are being run by Indus Trust while Kidney Centre Multan has also been handed over to Indus Trust.