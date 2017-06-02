Guidance on competition compliance workshop held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) held a workshop on “Guidance on Competition Compliance (GCC)” at Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI). The workshop was based on the Commission’s Guidance for Competition Compliance to encourage and promote voluntary compliance of the law. The guide explains the nature of competition law enforcement in Pakistan to show how competition law risks can arise if they are not understood or managed. It also provides suggestions that can help businesses approach the management of risks in a systematic and effective way and the steps they can take to reduce financial and reputational risks from any transgressions The workshop was hosted by the Secretary General OICCI, Mr. Abdul Aleem and Deputy Secretary General OICCI, Mr. Moin Mohajir, along with other OICCI officials. The CCP delegation was led by Chairperson CCP Vadiyya Khalil along with Ikram Ul Haque Qureshi, (Member).