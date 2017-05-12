Guests learn about history, philosophy, rules of making & taking tea

Embassy hosts Japanese tea ceremony

Zubair Qureshi

Embassy of Japan on Thursday organized live demonstration of Chanoyu or Sado (Japanese Tea Ceremony) at the residence of the Ambassador and Mrs Takashi Kurai. The purpose was to introduce another facet of Japanese culture and its civilization which is very unique and traditional.

The Japanese Tea Ceremony, also called the Way of Tea, is a Japanese cultural activity involving the ceremonial preparation and presentation of ‘matcha,’ powdered green tea and the art of its performance called “temae”.

Wearing traditional Japanese dress kimono, Japanese women demonstrated the Japanese tea ceremony which was appreciated by the people present at the occasion. The guests, mostly youth, learnt a great about the history, philosophy and rules of making and taking tea. Takashi Kurai and Madam Kurai warmly welcomed the guests at their residence before the start of tea ceremony.

In his welcome remarks, the Ambassador explained that the event was made possible by the hard work and dedication of Japanese ladies, wives of diplomats of the embassy.

Tea, he said, was introduced in Japan between 7th and 9th centuries by emissaries to China known as “Kentoshi”. The custom of drinking tea gradually spread among the wealthy merchant class in Japan. It was in the 16th century, there was grand master of tea called ‘Sen Rikyu’. He was considered the tea master who established the tea ceremony as an all-encompassing art form which often times even influenced the politics and economy of Japan.

He said the traditional Japanese tea ceremony was a spiritual experience that reminds us of respecting and appreciating others and to feel harmony and to purify ourselves in the tranquil environment. The year 2017 marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan and the ceremony was in continuation with a variety of programs that the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad has planned to hold throughout the year.

According to the ambassador, tea ceremony was also used by the warlords of 16th Century to exhibit their power and to improve their image as a ruler. Hence tea ceremony was sometime used as political tool to gain popularity of warlords and also common people. Since 16th century the tea ceremony has been popular mainly with the affluent Japanese but later it has been widely accepted by common people as well. In such ceremonies, the guests are invited to drink tea in a pleasant and relaxing atmosphere. The ceremony requires a certain protocol to take tea with the rotation of bowl and finish it in three sips. As the reason behind holding a tea ceremony is to attain deep spiritual satisfaction, and silent contemplation while drinking tea.